The Black Caps' series against England is already highly anticipated. Photo / Photosport

Double-headers, a test series against England, the return of the Rose Bowl, and everything on free-to-air TV headline the 2024/25 home international summer of cricket in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The programme starts with the Black Caps’ much-anticipated three-match test series against England before Christmas, ends with the White Ferns hosting Australia’s T20I side in late March and in between includes visits from the Australia women’s ODI team, Sri Lanka men and women, and the Pakistan men’s side.

This schedule gives fans potentially 41 days of international cricket in eight different cities, all of which will be broadcast free-to-air and live on TVNZ 1, TVNZ DUKE and TVNZ+.

The Black Caps will fly to Pakistan in February for a tri-series against the hosts and South Africa before starting their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, ahead of returning home for five T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan in March.

Just three Black Caps tests will be played at home over the summer, opening the schedule against England.