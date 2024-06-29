India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday (NZ time).
South Africa, playing their first final of an ICC tournament, needed a run-a-ball 30 from the final five overs to win, on the back of Heinrich Klaasen’s belligerent 52 off 27 balls.
But Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, who shared seven wickets between them, roared back in the death overs to cut down South Africa at 169/8.
Virat Kohli’s first half-century of the tournament, which he later revealed was his last T20 international, anchored India to 176/7 after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. India won their second T20 World Cup but first world title in 13 years.
It was heartbreak for South Africa again. The Proteas reached the climax unbeaten and looked to finally end their World Cup hoodoo.