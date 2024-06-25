Afghanistan celebrate during victory over Bangladesh at the T20 Cricket World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Afghanistan celebrate during victory over Bangladesh at the T20 Cricket World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign has ended in extraordinary fashion after Big Bash League hero Rashid Khan lifted Afghanistan to a historic semifinal appearance.

After losing to India by 24 runs, Australia needed Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan, but not by more than 45 balls to spare, to progress to the last four.

In a bizarre match full of brief rain delays and fake injuries, star spinner Khan was the hero for Afghanistan in setting up a dramatic eight-run win on Duckworth-Lewis.

It comes just two days after Afghanistan scored a rousing upset of Australia to put them in the box seat to qualify for a World Cup semifinal for the first time.

But Bangladesh opener Litton Das threatened to cruel Afghanistan’s dream, carrying his bat with an unbeaten 54 in the Tigers total of 105 chasing a revised target of 114.

Afghanistan celebrate during victory over Bangladesh at the T20 Cricket World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Adelaide Strikers star Khan (4-23) and Naveen-ul-Haq (4-26) made sure Afghanistan didn’t fall short of the semifinals as they did at last year’s ODI World Cup.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma smashed 92 from 41 balls to help India to 205-5 in St Lucia, before Travis Head’s 76 could only get Australia to 181-7 in reply.

“C’mon Bangladesh,” captain Mitch Marsh quipped after Australia’s earlier loss.

Undefeated India will now face England in the second semifinal, after being knocked out by the defending champions at the same stage in 2022.

Afghanistan will take on perennial semifinalists South Africa for a spot in the decider.







