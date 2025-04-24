Advertisement
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Former Black Caps batter Colin Munro fined after accusing opponent of chucking during Pakistan Super League match

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Colin Munro accuses an opponent of chucking. Photo / Pakistan Super League

Former Black Caps batter Colin Munro has been fined 30% of his match fee after accusing an opposing bowler of chucking during a Pakistan Super League match.

Munro, playing for Islamabad United, was on strike in the third ball of the 10th over, facing Multan Sultans spinner Iftikhar Ahmed.

After seeing off the delivery, Munro immediately complained to the umpire while motioning a throwing action.

Players from both teams got into a heated argument before the umpires interviewed and instructed players to resume the match.

Munro and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan were both found to have breached the PSL code of conduct and were slapped with sizeable fines.

Both players were deemed to have breached an article in the code relating to “personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee” during a PSL match.

The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown, to which both players pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi.

Munro was dismissed for 45 in the over following the altercation, with Ahmed taking the catch off a Michael Bracewell delivery.

But it was Munro who had the last laugh, with his side chasing down 169 to claim a seven-wicket win to stay unbeaten through five games and sit at the top of the table.

Last week, Munro claimed the record for the most half-centuries by a foreign player in the Pakistan Super League, with 13.

Munro hasn’t played for the Black Caps since February 2020, opting to play in domestic leagues around the world, which has included stints in Australia, England and the Caribbean.

He first played in Pakistan in 2018 and has played 44 games for Islamabad.

There are a host of New Zealanders playing in Pakistan, with Finn Allen and Kyle Jamieson at the Quetta Gladiators, Daryl Mitchell plays for the Lahore Qalandars, and Tim Seifert is at the Karachi Kings.

