Colin Munro accuses an opponent of chucking. Photo / Pakistan Super League

Former Black Caps batter Colin Munro has been fined 30% of his match fee after accusing an opposing bowler of chucking during a Pakistan Super League match.

Munro, playing for Islamabad United, was on strike in the third ball of the 10th over, facing Multan Sultans spinner Iftikhar Ahmed.

After seeing off the delivery, Munro immediately complained to the umpire while motioning a throwing action.

Players from both teams got into a heated argument before the umpires interviewed and instructed players to resume the match.

Munro and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan were both found to have breached the PSL code of conduct and were slapped with sizeable fines.