Updated

White Ferns v England: New Zealand lose series after second heavy defeat

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Maia Bouchier of England celebrates her 100 at Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns don’t seem to have any answers when facing England, suffering another heavy defeat to lose the three-match ODI series overnight.

New Zealand have now gone 17 years since an ODI series victory over England and this latest effort might be the most one-sided over that time.

In a similar defeat to the opening nine-wicket loss last week, New Zealand failed to bat their overs making 141 which England chased down with 153 balls remaining with eight wickets in hand.

England opener Maia Bouchier finished with 100 not out, striking 17 boundaries in bringing up her maiden ODI ton.

On a slow wicket, New Zealand started slow and poorly losing openers Suzie Bates (5) and Georgia Plimmer (3) within the first six overs - just 10-2. Captain Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr began a recovery and got New Zealand to 53-2 before Devine charged to spinner Sophie Ecclestone and was stumped by Amy Jones for 28.

Maddy Green (30) and Kerr (43 from 86 balls) put on 58 runs for the fourth wicket before New Zealand collapsed losing six wickets for 27 runs.

Ecclestone finished with 5-25.

“Pretty similar trends, we didn’t bat our overs and that’s a crime. With 140 you’re not going to be competitive,” Devine said.

“Another disappointing performance but we’ve got another opportunity. Every chance we get to play with the silver fern it’s really important to us.”

The final ODI is in Bristol on Wednesday before a five-match Twenty20 series.


