Maddy Green of New Zealand is dismissed in the 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street. Photo / Photosport

Maddy Green of New Zealand is dismissed in the 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns will need some quick improvements with the bat and ball to avoid an ODI series defeat to England after suffering a nine-wicket thrashing in the opening match in Chester-le-Street overnight.

The hosts delivered a crushing blow to open the series, chasing down New Zealand’s effort with the loss of just one wicket and a staggering 172 balls remaining. It’s England’s biggest win over the White Ferns in terms of balls remaining and meant there was 55 overs total bowled in the match.

On a good wicket, the White Ferns slumped to 75 for five before being bowled out for 156 in the 34th over with Brooke Halliday (51 from 60) the lone score of note, which helped the White Ferns get by the 150 mark but really just delayed the inevitable.

England spinner Charlie Dean finished with 4-38, all lower-order batters to finish off the New Zealand innings after the top five were dismissed before 80 was on the board.

The White Ferns tested a new opening pair with Suzie Bates (16) and Georgia Plimmer (29) who got the innings off to a fast start with 27 off the first three overs before Bates was bowled by Lauren Filer by a superb ball that jagged back in.