Home / Sport / CricketliveWhite Ferns v England: Live updates - 1st ODINZ Herald31 Mar, 2024 11:14 PMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailNew Zealand's Bernadine Bezuidehout plays a shot during the first ODI International against England at the Basin Reserve. PhotosportNew Zealand's Bernadine Bezuidehout plays a shot during the first ODI International against England at the Basin Reserve. PhotosportLive updates of the 1st ODI between New Zealand and England from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail