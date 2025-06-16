Devine has confirmed she will keep playing cricket in the 2025-26 season, but on a casual playing agreement, which comes with the support from New Zealand Cricket.

“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away,” said Devine.

“I feel very fortunate to have NZ Cricket’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns.

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.

“I’m really excited by where this young group’s going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months.”

NZ Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink praised Devine’s contribution to the White Ferns and said they will take their time to appoint a new captain.

“Sophie has been an extraordinary leader and ambassador for the White Ferns.

“Supporting her move to a casual playing agreement will allow her to continue contributing to the White Ferns environment.

“Her legacy as one of the game’s greatest all-rounders and her commitment to nurturing the next generation makes this a positive step for both her and the White Ferns.”

The women’s ODI World Cup will run from September 30 - November 2 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

