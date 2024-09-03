With his immediate future secured, Black Caps hopeful Nathan Smith is now targeting international cricket.
Smith, 26, was on Tuesday confirmed on New Zealand Cricket’s 20-strong central contract list - despite having never featured in a Black Caps squad in any format.
But, as the Black Caps’ golden generation continues to age, Smith will likely get a chance to show his wares sooner rather than later.
In first-class cricket, he averages a handy 27.02 runs with the bat, to go with 144 wickets at just under 26. Last season, the Wellington all-rounder topped the wicket-taking charts in the Plunket Shield with 33 at an average of just over 17, to go with 13 at 19.15 in the T20 Super Smash.
However, the reality is Smith has only been afforded a central contract after the likes of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Devon Conway and Finn Allen opted out to pursue franchise opportunities.
But despite the lure of the life of a freelance short-form specialist, Smith has his sights locked on international cricket first and foremost.
“Personally, for me 100%,” he said. “Each guy’s got to make their own decision about what they want to do for their career.
“But for me, at this stage, it’s about having a good international career for New Zealand.
“[I’ll] just keep building my career brick-by-brick, and hopefully that sorts itself out.”
Before the Black Caps faced England last year, coach Gary Stead said all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was the player he’d had the most trouble replacing, after his sudden international retirement in 2022.
Of all the players currently available for New Zealand, Smith arguably best fits that role.
Under Gary Stead, the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and now Glenn Phillips have been utilised at No 7, with limited success as an all-rounder.
All three are out-and-out top-order players, shoehorned into the side in the hope of adding something as a fifth bowler.
And while Smith’s record with the bat has so far yielded modest returns, the potential is clearly there.
Smith was joined as a new contractee by Central Districts’ Josh Clarkson, another all-rounder.
“Hopefully [I can] contribute to some performances for Wellington.
“Hopefully that call comes someday soon, this is a nice step in the right direction.”
NZ Cricket central contracts list 2024/25 (alphabetical order):
Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young
Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.