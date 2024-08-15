Advertisement
Black Caps: Devon Conway, Finn Allen opt out of New Zealand Cricket central contracts to pursue T20 opportunities

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Finn Allen and Devon Conway. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps pair Devon Conway and Finn Allen have opted out of New Zealand Cricket central contracts to pursue franchise opportunities.

The news sees the duo become the latest New Zealand internationals to make the move, following Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne doing the same through NZC’s central contracting process.

Conway, 33, has been offered a casual playing agreement, where he will be available for selection should international duties not overlap with his franchise commitments.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process,” Conway said.

“The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn’t one I’ve taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time.

“Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket.”

The opener is a key member of the New Zealand side across all three forms of the game, and has made a century of appearances across tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Away from the Black Caps, Conway has been a shrewd acquisition for Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings.

As a result, he has also plied his trade for sister team Texas Super Kings in American Major League Cricket, and will now likely be available for Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa’s SA20.

Conway has been selected as part of New Zealand’s squad to head to Asia for six tests against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and India over the coming months, before starting the home summer against England.

However, Allen has not been offered the same opportunity, and is uncontracted to NZ Cricket altogether.

While Allen will still be available for the Black Caps, NZ Cricket has always maintained its position of selection priority being given to centrally contracted players.

While not a regular in the IPL like Conway, 25-year-old Allen does still have franchise stints with the likes of San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket, and for both Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix in England’s ‘The Hundred’ competition.

The pair’s moves will free up two spots on NZ Cricket’s 20-man list of central contracts, which will be filled in due course.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.


