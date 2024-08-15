Finn Allen and Devon Conway. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps pair Devon Conway and Finn Allen have opted out of New Zealand Cricket central contracts to pursue franchise opportunities.

The news sees the duo become the latest New Zealand internationals to make the move, following Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne doing the same through NZC’s central contracting process.

Conway, 33, has been offered a casual playing agreement, where he will be available for selection should international duties not overlap with his franchise commitments.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process,” Conway said.

“The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn’t one I’ve taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time.