In all instances, players made it clear they wanted to play for New Zealand but not at the expense of maximising their commercial opportunities in the final years of their careers.
For Kiwi fans, though, the worry will be what happens when a younger player opts to go down that same route. At 24, Ravindra no longer represents the future of New Zealand cricket; he’s now its present.
“The World Test Championship puts emphasis on every test match you play. For a lot of people, test match cricket is still the pinnacle.
“I’m not sure if that’s going to die out. But as of right now, everyone still values [international cricket] ahead of the franchise stuff.”
Since breaking into the team in mid-2023, Ravindra has effectively been playing non-stop, around the world.
Last year’s World Cup was followed by the New Zealand home summer, which was then followed by the IPL and T20 World Cup.
That led straight into Major League Cricket, with only a short time between that and a gruelling tour of Asia, where the Black Caps will face Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and India, before their home summer and another tournament, the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
For now, though, Ravindra is exactly where he wants to be in Major League Cricket.
While there may be arguments against franchise cricket in the threat it is to the international game, Ravindra’s time with Washington affords him the chance to share the field with some of the game’s best.
Aside from Black Caps teammate Lockie Ferguson, Ravindra is also able to pick the brains of Australian stars Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head for advice with the bat, and West Indian Akeal Hossein with the ball.
“It’s good, it’s been cool so far. It’s obviously a wee bit different playing in the US compared to where I’ve experienced before, but it’s been fun.
“It’s interesting sharing dressing rooms with different guys from different countries - especially Aussies.
“They’re world-class players, being able to take everything I can from them has been great.
“Trav is in the form of his life the last two years, he hasn’t put a foot wrong. Smudger [Smith] is one of the greatest players of all time. It’s great to be able to pick their brains and see how they go about their business.
“Having Punter [Ponting] as coach too, another guy who’s conquered it all, teaches you that competitive winning mindset.