Cricket: Black Caps wicket keeper BJ Watling calls time on career

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed the Black Caps will be rushed home from India with some continuing on to the upcoming trio of test matches in England. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed the Black Caps will be rushed home from India with some continuing on to the upcoming trio of test matches in England. Video / NZ Herald

Unfussy and imperturbable, BJ Watling has called time on his career of under-the-radar excellence.

Watling, 35, will not be named as one of New Zealand Cricket's 20 centrally contracted men's players on Friday as he has decided to retire from all cricket at the conclusion of next month's tour to England, which includes the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton.

It brings to an end a test career that started with a curtain raiser as an opening batsman in 2009, before his main act as a wicketkeeper batsman of the highest order. In doing so, the Durban-born Hamiltonian wrung every ounce of talent he had out of him to become one of the pivotal figures in New Zealand cricket's improbable rise.

He was not a natural keeper in the sense that he lacked the soft-handed glovework of an Ian Smith or the natural athleticism of his predecessor Brendon McCullum. There were times, especially early in his career, when he looked like an accident waiting to happen behind the sticks.

What possessed was something hard to measure: a maniacal desire to improve and even on his sloppiest days he had the happy knack of catching the ones that were nicked.

BJ Watling will hang up his gloves after the England tour. Photo / Photosport

Likewise, his batting wasn't always elegant but when New Zealand needed him most, it was damn effective. He would take strike knees bent, bat held up and at an angle like a tower guardsman preparing for rebels to storm the gates. From that solid base he would deflect and nudge until he felt secure enough to throw pressure back on the bowler.

His eight test centuries put him up there with New Zealand's best, as does his average of 38.11.

The bulk of Watling's most famous innings were rearguard epics – 124 in a record 352-run partnership with McCullum against India; 142 not out in an unbeaten 365-run partnership with Kane Williamson – but there's an overlooked masterpiece that should take pride of place in his show reel.

When New Zealand last toured England in 2015, they dropped the first test at Lord's. After two-and-a-half days at the second and final test at Headingley the teams were locked, having each scored 350 in the first dig. At 141-4 in the second, Watling hit a delightful, counterpunching 120 off just 163 balls to put his team into a winning position.

It was an innings out of step with the majority of his 73-test career but totally in keeping with the way he played the game – with the needs of his team always taking a higher priority than the fortunes of his Statsguru page.

BJ Watling celebrates his double century against England in 2019. Photo / Photosport

Watling has a lot of records – his bowler-keeper dismissal combinations with Tim Southee (73), Trent Boult (55) and Neil Wagner (53) occupy the top three spots on the New Zealand record list and his 257 dismissals easily leads the next best – but he'll be remembered more as the ultimate teammate.

As New Zealand has become a genuine test powerhouse, Watling has always been in the frame. He's Kane Williamson's sounding board, the cajoler in chief, a leader in the huddle and the protector of the tail.



He's the guy in the sheds who leaves nobody in any doubt how much he loves playing for his country.

"It's the right time," he said. "It's been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and in particular wear the test baggy. Test cricket really is the pinnacle of the game and I've loved every minute of being out there in the whites with the boys.

"Sitting in the changing rooms having a beer with the team after five days' toil is what I'll miss the most."

Watling is about to become a father for the second time and he paid tribute to the two most important women in his life.

"I've played with some great players and made many good mates. I've also had plenty of help along the way for which I'll always be grateful. My wife Jess has been a constant source of stability and support and I'm certainly looking forward to being able to spend more time with her and the kids. I also owe a big thanks to my mum for steering me in the right direction early on and always being there for me."

Black Caps coach and selector Gary Stead paid homage to his champion keeper.

"BJ is a wonderful player and a great bloke," Stead said. "You just have to look at the respect he's held in by his teammates and the opposition to appreciate his standing in the game.

"That double hundred [205] he scored at the Mount [against England] in 2019 was one of the best innings I've ever seen and epitomised BJ as a player, really."

Watling also played 24 ODIs. He played his entire domestic career for Northern Districts, featuring in 91 first-class matches, and 152 white-ball fixtures.