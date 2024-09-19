Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Australia: Scott Robertson names his own bomb squad to face Wallabies – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Pasilio Tosi will has been named on the bench to face the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

Pasilio Tosi will has been named on the bench to face the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Scott Robertson has named his 23-man side to face Australia in Sydney on Saturday
  • Prop Pasilio Tosi will start on the bench, weighing in at over 140kg
  • Along with Tamaiti Williams and Asafo Aumua, the reserve front row will bring added power

Phil Gifford is a contributing sports writer for NZME. He is one of the most respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

How important are the Australian tests?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks