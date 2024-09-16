Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt. Photo / Photosport
If Australia are to finally end their wait to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup over New Zealand, former All Blacks assistant Joe Schmidt could be the key to seeing the Wallabies claim transtasman superiority.
After proving to be a decisive factor in the resurgence of Ian Foster’s All Blacks, 59-year-old Schmidt has answered an S.O.S from Rugby Australia, in the hope of rebuilding the Wallabies before next year’s British and Irish Lions tour.
Schmidt has signed on to be Wallabies head coach through to the end of 2025, but faces a colossal task in the meantime.
Through the first four tests of the rugby championship, Schmidt’s Australia has just one win, albeit the same record against the All Blacks.
Their last match, away against Argentina in Santa Fe saw the side implode in a 67-27 loss after leading at halftime.
The other side of that equation was current forwards coach Jason Ryan, who also came on board after the series against Ireland, as Foster’s first assistants - John Plumtree and Brad Mooar - were both sacked.
On Saturday, when the All Blacks meet Australia in Sydney, Schmidt and Ryan will face off as adversaries for the first time at test level.
As head coach of Ireland, Schmidt earned historic victories over the All Blacks in 2016 and 2018, and completely transformed the nation’s fortunes into becoming the elite side they are today.
And although Australia are yet to have things fall their way under their new coach, Ryan knows what to expect from his former colleague.
“They’ll want to play fast,” he said. “He puts a lot of work into the breakdown side of things.
“He’s had a good influence on their side already. He knows the game.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Come this test, they’ll be right on - as we will be too.
“We’re not underestimating them at all, we’ve got the utmost respect for them. It could be a classic.”