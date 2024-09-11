All Blacks released to play in NPC

Ethan de Groot will return to NPC action. Photo / photosport.nz

Twelve members of the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad will represent their Provincial Unions this weekend during round six of the NPC.

George Bell and Ethan de Groot will bolster the Canterbury and Southland front rows respectively when the sides meet in Invercargill this Friday.

On Saturday, loose forwards Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson will join Waikato when they take on Hawke’s Bay in Hamilton, while Tauranga’s fixture will feature prop Pasilio Tosi for Bay of Plenty and lock Josh Lord for Taranaki.

A further six players will feature in Sunday’s provincial clashes, including George Bower for Otago against Counties Manakau; Harry Plummer and Patrick Tuipulotu for Auckland against Northland; and David Havili will help Tasman in its Ranfurly Shield defence at Lansdowne Park, while Billy Proctor and Ruben Love join Wellington.

The list of All Blacks squad members playing for their provincial teams is as follows: