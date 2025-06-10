Laumape, 32, began his career in rugby league in 2013 and made 30 appearances for the Warriors in three seasons after coming through the club’s juniors programme.
In 2016, he successfully switched codes to play for Manawatū and the Hurricanes, which led to an All Blacks debut in 2017 against the British and Irish Lions.
But in 2022, Laumape signed a contract with French side Stade Francais on a deal reported to have been worth $1 million per season, only to switch to Japan’s Rugby League One after just one season.
He has spent the last three seasons playing for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers, where Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea played in 2024.
Head coach Tana Umaga said Laumape is a talented player who has proven himself on the international stage.
“From his experience in league, the All Blacks, as well as in France and in Japan, he has an open and mature outlook on the game.
“Ngani is also a great person who has done well for himself and his family, and I know he’ll be able to integrate smoothly into our team environment.”
The club described Laumape as a “wrecking ball”, who is known for being a powerful ball carrier and unpredictable on attack.
His arrival sees 30 of Moana Pasifika’s 38 roster spots for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season now filled.
Laumape is also set to play for Manawatū in the National Provincial Championship.
