Former All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape is set to make a return to New Zealand rugby, signing a two-year deal with Moana Pasifika.

It comes after the Auckland-based Super Rugby Pacific side dropped a bombshell last week, announcing the mass departure of 15 players from their 2025 squad.

“One of the reasons I came back was to be part of the first Moana Pasifika team to win the competition,” Laumape, a 15-test All Black, said.

“Obviously there has to be a lot of hard work and a lot of things behind the scenes that we’ll have to do but why can’t our culture and our people do something great in this competition?

“That’s pretty inspiring and definitely motivating.”