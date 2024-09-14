Ethan De Groot. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks have been handed mixed news on the injury front, with Ethan de Groot returning from a neck injury, while Fletcher Newell has been ruled out of this week’s trip to Sydney.

De Groot, 26, missed the All Blacks’ two defeats away to South Africa after suffering the injury last month against Argentina in Wellington.

In that time, Tamaiti Williams has been an impressive replacement in the No 1 jersey, as part of the first-choice front row alongside Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax.

De Groot made his competitive return on Friday, as Southland fell to a 29-41 defeat to Canterbury in Invercargill.

However, de Groot’s return comes as 24-year-old Newell has been ruled out with a calf issue.