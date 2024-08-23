The All Blacks will be without prop Ethan de Groot for their two tests in South Africa as he has not recovered from a neck injury suffered two weeks ago.
George Bower comes in to the squad as injury cover for the two-match tour to Johannesburg and Cape Town.
The 26-year-old was subbed after 59 minutes in the shock 38-30 defeat to Argentina in Wellington and did not take the field at Eden Park when the All Blacks demolished Argentina 42-10.
Bower has had a torrid run with injuries of his own, missing the bulk of the 2023 season with a knee issue.
The first match of the All Blacks v Springboks series is on 31 August with the two sides doing battle for the first time since the Rugby World Cup final.