That form led to a first All Blacks call-up, and the chance to challenge to fill the shoes of Aaron Smith in the post-World Cup exodus.

And with a potential debut closer than ever for Ratima, Robertson has faith in the rookie at the highest level.

“Trust yourself, be yourself, he’s a good kid,” said Robertson.

“He’s extremely competitive.

“He likes to win everything. Once he’d been named he got on with it. He’s got a good couple of mentors in front of him to learn off and now is his opportunity.”

In the absence of Perenara and Cam Roigard, Finlay Christie will run out onto Eden Park for the second and final test against England, as Ratima provides cover from the bench.

The pair have played against each other twice in Super Rugby, with Christie emerging as the winner on both occasions as the Blues ended a 21-year title drought.

But now that they’re teammates, Christie so far likes what he sees of the – for now – uncapped halfback.

“We’ve worked really closely [and] got on really well as soon as he came in,” said Christie.

“I didn’t really know him well before this All Blacks team assembled.

“But he’s a really good nine. He’s had a great season. He’s got a great work ethic and he’s just looking to learn as much as he can.

“He’s a great player, and he’ll do great out there on Saturday.”

Despite the majority of his 22 test caps coming off the bench, this week has seen Christie become the senior halfback in the All Blacks camp.

All Blacks halfbacks Noah Hotham and Finlay Christie at All Blacks training on Wednesday. Photo / Photosport

Noah Hotham, 21, has been called in as injury cover for Perenara, and has been training with the team in Auckland.

And with competition for places high, even before Roigard returns from injury, Christie is grateful for the chance to be a leader in his position.

“He’s been great as well,” Christie said of Hotham. “He’s a good Tassie lad.

“We all sort of bounce off each other. We’re all just here to get better.

“I’m learning as much off them as they might be [off] me. We’re all getting on really well.

“It’s great still having TJ around with all of his experience. It’s been really good.”

