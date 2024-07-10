OPINION

Clearly the All Black selectors are trying to find a way to bring Beauden Barrett into the starting XV – but should that be at the expense of Damian McKenzie or Stephen Perofeta?

Hopefully, neither. Both deserve to maintain their occupation of the 10 and 15 jerseys after good displays against England in the first test.

Barrett, who will be 36 at the next World Cup, should maintain his position on the bench.

Perofeta’s position seems most in jeopardy, even though coach Scott Robertson said this about his fullback for the first test: “A guy who’s in form. Good around the high ball. Playing great footy. Just two weeks ago was in a test match level game in the (Super Rugby) final and Beauden can play his part covering 10 and 15.”

Barrett’s cameo after coming on for Perofeta in the 52nd minute may have tipped the scales a bit.

Certainly, Barrett’s clever tactical kick about 10 minutes later not only pinned England in their half, it meant the penalty for an English infringement was in kickable range for McKenzie and effectively won the game 16-15.

His dink kicking was also an effective counter to the English rush defence; one behind their line in the 72nd minute could have caused problems before it bounced kindly into English hands.

Barrett rather ruined the moment by running into the back of a retreating England forward (perfectly entitled to hold his line) and throwing himself to the turf, aiming to win another penalty.

Beauden Barrett serves the All Blacks best from the bench, writes Paul Lewis. Photo / Photosport

Such street smarts and experience come with 124 tests and Barrett still has that remarkable vision and instant mind-muscle cohesion elite players possess – but should this new broom All Blacks outfit be relying on someone who will be 36 at the next World Cup?

As mentioned last week, the test, and the series, against England is more survival than revival for the All Blacks.

However, this column also repeatedly criticised the former regime for too much conservatism and not giving more game time to younger up-and-comers – and it may be happening again.

Sure, this is the very start of a World Cup cycle and Robertson and Co can be forgiven for giving “win” top priority.

However, both McKenzie and Perofeta deserved their starts and, after convincing performances, merit another.

Perofeta’s class has been obvious since 2017 when playing first-five for the Blues he ignited a try (and the victory) to winger Rieko Ioane with a glorious long pass that left the British and Irish Lions defence in tatters.

It was an eye-catching display from a 20-year-old, with those same slippery feet and distribution skills again evident as he left England star Ben Earl grasping before delivering the scoring pass to Ardie Savea on Saturday.

It’s a shame he’s had so much talent in front of him; injury hasn’t helped and it’s been a long, frustrating slog to get to starting status.

He has earned more time at the top.

McKenzie was never quite convincing as a fullback but, for the Chiefs this year and again in the first test, he has matured as a first-five.

Damian McKenzie showed he has matured as a first-five, writes Paul Lewis. Photo / Photosport

Some of his bullet passing – not without risk – got the ball to the outside areas where the English rush defence left space.

His taking of the high ball was as efficient as it was courageous and his kick-pass for Sevu Reece’s try was instinctive and delicious.

The big picture is also clouded by a surfeit of riches.

Richie Mo’unga wants to return to the All Blacks in 2026 (or maybe earlier).

Who knows what will happen when/if Will Jordan returns after his serious shoulder injury to play NPC rugby next month – he was originally slated to miss the first four or five tests of the year.

But he could do a Tuipulotu and return earlier or in plenty of time for at least some of the Rugby Championship.

Mo’unga will be 33 in 2027 and, to be fair, McKenzie will be 32 and Perofeta 30. So what to do with Beauden Barrett?

Leave him where he is – on the bench.

That experience and ability to read a game and situation is probably best employed from there.

After England, the All Blacks also have some slightly less threatening opposition in Fiji (in San Diego) and two home tests against Argentina – plenty of time to give Barrett more game time and bring him to full flower after his Japanese sabbatical.

In the meantime, give Perofeta and McKenzie their head; don’t make them feel like they are keeping the bed warm for others.

We may need them in the next few years.

Oh, and a footnote for McKenzie. You were robbed. If you watch the video, from the moment you signalled a kick at goal to the instant the ref wiped out the shot for taking too long was exactly 58 seconds.

Yes, the referee is the sole judge of time (though we all know it’s really TV…) and maybe a minute actually is 58 seconds in Georgia – but, in two more seconds, the final result would likely have been 19-15.