The referee blew his whistle and signalled that McKenzie had taken longer than the allocated 60 seconds and England were given possession back. The All Blacks’ player maker’s blushes were saved as the All Blacks held on to record a 16-15 victory but the incident sparked debate as to whether communication from the referee was enough clarity.

Fans were quick to point out that a shot clock displayed on the big screen would be the best way for players and officials to be on the same page regarding how much time has passed.

When contacted by the Herald, NZR released a statement confirming that a shot clock would be used for Saturday’s second test at Eden Park and for all further home All Blacks tests in 2024.

“NZR can confirm that there will be a shot clock shown on the stadium big screen and broadcast for this weekend’s test match in Auckland. This will also be in-place for all home yest matches in 2024.

“The current process using the referee to communicate with the kicker has been successfully used in Super Rugby Pacific for the past two seasons and continues to be an effective way to monitor the time limit.”

When is All Blacks team named to play England?

Scott Robertson and his coaching staff name their squad at midday on Thursday.

Who will lead the haka for the All Blacks?

The question may not be answered until Saturday night. TJ Perenara did a fantastic job leading the haka in the first test but has been ruled out of this Saturday’s game following a knee injury. Codie Taylor is a veteran with Māori heritage who could do the role.

Who will be the All Blacks captain?

Scott Barrett was revealed as the new All Blacks captain when the squad was announced last month, replacing Sam Cane. Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett have been named as his vice-captains.

All Blacks v England second test referee

Australian Nic Berry will take charge of the match, a return to Eden Park after being the referee for the Super Rugby final. The last time he did an All Blacks game was 2022 when they beat Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton. The All Blacks have three wins, a loss to Australia and a draw with South Africa under Berry.

England last saw Berry at the 2023 World Cup when they beat Argentina 26-23 in the bronze medal match in Paris. The previous year he oversaw a 20-9 defeat to Wales.

All Blacks v England expert predictions

Elliott Smith - All Blacks 13+

Liam Napier - All Blacks 12-

Alex Powell - All Blacks 13+

Jason Pine - All Blacks 12-

Elijah Fa’afiu - All Blacks 12-

Bonnie Jansen - All Blacks 13+

Weather forecast

Expecting a clear night. Mostly sunny. Breezy southeast winds according to Weatherwatch with a high of 11C at kickoff.

All Blacks v England TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.27 Draw: $21 England: $3.50

All Blacks v England

How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.