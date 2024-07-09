Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v England: Super Rugby shielding fans from international rugby’s madness – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Damian McKenzie had a penalty attempt wiped away after taking too long to take the kick. Photo / Photosport

Damian McKenzie had a penalty attempt wiped away after taking too long to take the kick. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks beat England 16-15 in their first test of 2024
  • New Zealand first five Damian McKenzie had a penalty timed out after taking longer than the 60-second limit to take the kick
  • The second test is on Saturday at Eden Park, kickoff 7.05pm

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.

OPINION

Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks