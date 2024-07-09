Jamie Joseph. Photo / Photosport

Jamie Joseph will take over as Highlanders head coach again, replacing Clarke Dermody at the helm of the Super Rugby Pacific side from 2025.

Joseph, 54, led the Highlanders to their first, and so far only, Super Rugby title in 2015, before moving overseas to succeed Eddie Jones as head coach of Japan.

But after leaving the Brave Blossoms following last year’s World Cup in France, Joseph spent this year’s Super campaign as the Highlanders’ head of rugby, in support of head coach Dermody.

And despite the Highlanders finishing sixth in the Super Rugby Pacific regular season, Dermody will step aside into an assistant role, with Joseph returning as head coach.

“I’m delighted to be back coaching and leading the Highlanders again,” the former All Blacks loose forward said.