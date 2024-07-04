“But I’m just a fan now, and just like every other Kiwi, I’m right behind Razor and his team, and I can’t wait to watch them unleash on the English.
“That was the decision I made, to go to Japan. I knew this would come, I knew this was the sacrifice I’m making.
“But I’m still really excited and pumped to see the boys go to work.”
Like he’d done with the Crusaders for seven successive years, Mo’unga’s first season in Japan ended in triumph, as he and fellow ex-All Black Shannon Frizell inspired the Brave Lupus to the title.
However, since becoming head coach in 2023, Robertson has urged the national organisation to keep an “open mind” over its stance on overseas-based All Blacks.
Only Robertson himself could tell you if that’s a direct attempt to reunite with Mo’unga. But given Robertson has referred to Mo’unga as his quarterback, it’s no secret that wanting to have him available is present in the coach’s thoughts.
Mo’unga understands this more than most, and does not want any special treatment in that regard.
However, after seeing the likes of Charles Piutau (2015), Malakai Fekitoa, Lima Sopoaga (both 2017) and Leicester Fainga’anuku (2023) put their families first, Mo’unga says the modern realities of rugby must be embraced to keep the best players available.
“It’d be easy for me to say yes, because I’m in Japan. But these rules are in place to protect New Zealand Rugby and to make sure our Super Rugby competition is strong as ever.
“I will say they need to put something in place. You’re going to see a lot more Kiwi players leaving New Zealand to play in Japan.
“You will see players leaving way earlier than what New Zealand players were leaving four or five years ago. We’ve seen many leave already, the likes of Leicester, who’s still just a baby.
“So you want plans in place to protect those players as well, so they’re not heading off overseas.”
Since 2015, Australia has made use of the “Giteau Law”, where players who meet certain criteria are allowed to play overseas and remain eligible for the Wallabies.
Currently in its third iteration, the Giteau Law requires players who have won 30 test caps for the Wallabies or played five seasons of Super Rugby are eligible while overseas, albeit only for three players at a time.
And asked if he’d like to see NZR implement a “Mo’unga law”, the former All Black nailed his colours to the mast.
“I wouldn’t mind that rule – I just wouldn’t want it to be called that,” he joked.
“Every rugby club is different and every country has their own rules, but I left knowing that these were the rules and I wouldn’t be able to play All Blacks in 2024 and 2025.
“I did that knowing in the future I will have the time where I can push my case again.