New Zealand Rugby need not change their selection policy that only allows for local players to be picked for the All Blacks, says Wallabies great Matt Giteau.

At present, only players who are contracted to New Zealand Rugby are available to be selected for the All Blacks, unless they’ve been afforded a sabbatical in their contract to play for an overseas team.

But while in the past that has seen New Zealand still be able to retain its best talent, the impact of professionalism is now seeing players content with not representing their country in order to maximise their earnings.

While traditionally it’s been a strength of New Zealand rugby, most notably at Super Rugby level, it can be put forward the rule is now costing the All Blacks.

England are the only other nation to have a similar policy, while South Africa have won the last two Rugby World Cups while allowing their players to ply their trade abroad.

Since taking charge of the All Blacks at the start of the year, new coach Scott Robertson has been vocal of his want to see NZ Rugby “keep an open mind” over selection criteria.

Players like Aaron Smith have also gone on the record to state the rule should be changed to accommodate players based overseas.

Despite their status as frontline All Blacks in 2023, neither Richie Mo’unga nor Shannon Frizell, both 30, will be able to turn out this year, given they are both signed to Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus.

However, should NZ Rugby need an example as to how a change could work, they need only look west.

Since 2015, Australia has made use of what’s known as the “Giteau law”, whereby players who meet certain criteria can be picked from overseas.

While that rule started with a threshold of a minimum of 60 test caps and seven Super Rugby seasons, that criteria has been changed to 30 cap minimum, five seasons in Super Rugby, for three players only.

But as the man who was the instigator of that ruling, Giteau himself believes New Zealand should not follow suit.

Ardie Savea is eligible this season but Richie Mo'unga and Shannon Frizell are not. Photo / Photosport

And speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, Giteau outlines the depth of talent in New Zealand should be sufficient to keep the All Blacks at the top end of World Rugby’s standings.

“The difference from my perspective [is] New Zealand rugby have so many great players,” he said.

“Once you see the legends of the game move on, the next year you’ve got a new kid ready to step in and dominate the international scene.

“So you’ve got so many great players. It’s their only real bargaining power, to play for the All Blacks, you need to stay in New Zealand.

“Obviously, there are so many players that could play for the All Blacks. But New Zealand rugby just have so much depth in their squads.

“From an actual depth of squad point of view, I don’t think New Zealand Rugby need it.”

But while Giteau might back the status quo, Robertson does not.

Already this year, the new coach has reached out to Sam Whitelock over a shock return after saying goodbye at the end of last year, while NZR have explored the possibility of buying out Mo’unga’s Japanese deal.

Mo’unga’s return would be a controversial one for NZ Rugby to look at.

The 30-year-old has already stated more than once that he’s content with never playing for the All Blacks again, and is earning more than $2 million per season at Toshiba.

And in his first season, Mo’unga proved he’s worth every cent, by guiding his new club to the Japanese title.

But for Giteau, any questions over Mo’unga’s commitment to the black jersey should come into the equation as to whether or not he’d be worth selecting.

“You only need to look at the rugby season he had over there in Japan,” he added. “He’s a great player, he’s a very talented player.

“You’ve also got to ask the player, does he want to come back and play for the All Blacks again?

“Whether he’s happy overseas, or looking in a different direction in his life, maybe playing for the All Blacks isn’t the be-all and end-all for him anymore.

“There’s no doubt he’s a special talent. But it’s obviously up to the player. You only want players who want to play for your country to be playing for your country.”

While there are plenty of arguments for not selecting overseas players, one of the most prominent in its favour would be allowing All Blacks to experience different cultures - on and off the field.

Since Covid-19, the All Blacks have not been exposed to the rugged style South African teams bring to rugby, unless they play each other at test level.

That lack of experience against different systems and strategies was seen as a reason for the struggles of Ian Foster’s side when they struggled against the likes of Ireland and France in 2021 and 2022.

At 41, and still playing professionally, Giteau has experienced life in France, Japan and even the USA.

At present, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Sam Cane will return to New Zealand after their Japanese sabbaticals. Meanwhile, Jordie Barrett will head to Ireland next year for a season with Leinster.

Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith have both played out the 2024 season in Japan. Photo / Photosport

But while the benefits of allowing overseas experiences go without saying, Giteau says it can’t come at the expense of NZ Rugby’s current policy.

“The experiences you get, you have to ask Ardie Savea [after] his little stint in Japan,” he explained.

“Just getting away from the fishbowl of rugby in Australia and New Zealand and experiencing life experiences, and something culturally totally different.

“There’s a lot to be said there for freshening the players up. I see allowing the players to go away, but obviously they can’t play for the All Blacks when they’re away is probably the way to do it.”

