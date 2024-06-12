Corey Flynn during a 2003 Rugby World Cup match against Tonga. Photo / Photosport

Corey Flynn and David Hill will add their throwing and kicking expertise respectively to the All Blacks environment during the 2024 test season as coaching resources.

Flynn, a 15-test All Blacks hooker, will fill a newly created role of Throwing Coach with regular touch points with the squad when they are in New Zealand throughout the season. It will mark the first time he’s been in the All Blacks environment since playing his final test in 2011 - a 41-10 Rugby World Cup pool win over Tonga at Eden Park.

Hill, a prolific points scorer during his playing career, will continue as Kicking Coach for the next two years, a role that’s seen him keeping tabs on the All Blacks kickers since as far back as 2017 in a part-time capacity, and in a regular contracted role since 2019.

For Flynn, his 2024 call-up ahead of the first test against England in Dunedin on July 6 has brought back the feelings he experienced ahead of his test debut against Canada during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“It’s a bit of an odd feeling coming back into the All Blacks after such a long time since I pulled on the jersey. It brings up some of those feelings I had as a player, but of course it’s also a bit different being part of the coaching and management group. It’s a huge privilege to get the call up and I can’t wait to get in there and make a positive impact.”

The call up comes after New Zealand Rugby (NZR) enlisted Flynn’s services to assist New Zealand’s Super Rugby clubs in 2023 and he’s done enough since to be called on at the next level.

All Blacks Assistant Coach Jason Ryan said Flynn’s role would be a significant addition.

“Corey has done a stellar job working as a resource in our Super Rugby environments over the past two seasons and the guidance, skill and care he’s brought to his coaching has been obvious both from feedback and in the quality and consistency of the throwing from the hookers he’s worked with.

“It’s the first time the All Blacks have had a specialist throwing resource and it’s a crucial area of the game because throwers need throwers to understand the craft. We’re fortunate to have guys like Corey and David available to come into the environment regularly when we are in New Zealand and work on those very specialist skillsets.”

Hill, a first five-eighth who scored more than 1500 first class points during his playing career with Waikato and the Chiefs and represented the All Blacks three times including a test against Ireland in 2006, has built an impressive coaching CV since hanging up his boots.

Currently an Assistant Coach at the Chiefs, Hill has also been involved with the New Zealand Under 20s, the Blues in Super Rugby, and Bay of Plenty in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

“Anytime the All Blacks coming calling, you want to put your best foot forward, so when Scott approached me to continue the work I’ve been doing with the kickers, I jumped at the chance. It’s an exciting time to be involved and as always, some incredible talent to work with,” he said.







