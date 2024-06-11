Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks documentary In Their Own Words fails to deliver – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Reporter Jack is kicking it with rugby legend Dan Carter, who’s got a challenge for little rugby legends everywhere. Beat his record and help UNICEF in the process!

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He’s won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.

ANALYSIS

Following the release of the second instalment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks