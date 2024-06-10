Luke Kirkness is the Premium Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.

ANALYSIS

The All Blacks face a tough challenge as they navigate the seismic shifts in their locking supplies. The retirements of titans Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick have left a void that casts a long shadow over New Zealand rugby.

As selectors grapple with this reality ahead of the first squad naming in a few weeks, the weight of history and expectation will press heavily on their shoulders. They must juggle two competing priorities: the urgent need to get experienced players on the pitch against big opponents like England and the Springboks and the need to develop young talent.

Whitelock and Retallick were more than just players; they were pillars of the All Blacks’ formidable pack for more than a decade, a duo whose synergy and prowess struck fear into opponents worldwide. Their retirement marks the end of an era defined by relentless dominance, tactical acumen and an indomitable spirit. Replacing them is not merely a task of finding capable players but of restoring the very heartbeat of the team’s forward power.

The Blues will be without captain Patrick Tuipulotu for the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season due to a torn medial ligament in his right knee, sustained during their quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua. Tuipulotu’s absence for up to seven weeks is a significant blow, not just for the Blues but for the All Blacks as well. This injury sidelines one of the country’s most experienced locks at a time when they simply can’t afford it.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu leaves the field with his knee injury. Photo / Photosport

Rookie James Thompson and the returning Sam Darry may offer some respite for the Blues, but the gap left by Tuipulotu’s absence is glaring. His leadership and on-field dynamism have been cornerstones for the Blues, and without him, Scott Robertson, the new All Blacks head coach, faces a formidable dilemma. The depth of experience in the lock position is thinning and the injuries add another layer of complexity to the selection process.

Robertson, known for his meticulous attention to detail and innovative coaching methods, is no stranger to overcoming adversity. His tenure at the Crusaders was marked by an unparalleled ability to adapt and thrive under pressure. His selection strategies will now be tested like never before, as he seeks to rebuild a lock pairing capable of upholding the All Blacks’ legacy.

Jason Ryan, Robertson’s trusted forwards coach, brings invaluable insights from his recent tenure with the national team. His deep understanding of the player’s strengths and weaknesses will be crucial in navigating this transitional phase. The collaboration between Robertson and Ryan, forged through years of shared successes at the Crusaders, should give fans hope.

The impact of Sir Wayne Smith – who has taken on the role of performance coach for both the All Blacks and the Black Ferns – will be similarly crucial. Smith’s profound empathy and tactical genius have revitalised players in the past and his presence could provide the motivational spark needed to elevate emerging talents to the required level. His ability to instil confidence and clarity in players will be essential as the team integrate new faces into the fold.

The upcoming Super Rugby Pacific semifinals and final will serve as a crucible for potential All Blacks locks. Players like Darry, Quinten Strange and Naitoa Ah Kuoi have shown glimpses of promise, but they must now prove their mettle in the heat of high-stakes matches. Robertson’s keen eye will scrutinise every performance, seeking those who can step into the immense gap left by Whitelock and Retallick.

In this period of transformation, the New Zealand selectors must balance experience with potential. The likes of Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i provide a foundation, but the emergence of new leaders and the resilience of fresh talent will determine the team’s trajectory. The legacy of Whitelock and Retallick is not just one of physical prowess but of intellectual mastery of the game – a legacy that the new generation must strive to uphold.

As the All Blacks prepare for the challenges ahead, the spirit of innovation, resilience and excellence that has always defined them will be their guiding light. As they take the field in their opening matches against England, the selectors’ ability to blend tradition with transformation will face a stern test.