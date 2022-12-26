Exclusive interview: Richie Mo’unga reveals why he’s leaving New Zealand rugby

Richie Mounga is leaving New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Richie Mo’unga will soon say goodbye to the All Blacks after signing an overseas deal. Liam Napier reveals how much the deal is worth, and speaks with Mo’unga about the decision.

Richie Mo’unga thought long and hard before committing to a life-changing three-year deal with Japanese club Toshiba that dictates he will walk away from the All Blacks at the peak of his powers after next year’s World Cup.

Mo’unga remains driven by the desire to clinch a seventh championship with the Crusaders and propel the All Blacks to World Cup success next year. After that, though, he will leave a major hole when he departs New Zealand rugby for Japan on a three-year deal the Herald understands is in the region of $2 million per season.

That figure will place Mo’unga among the world’s highest paid players, alongside former All Black Charles Piutau and Finn Russell who will each pocket around £1m ($1.93m NZD) annually following the Scotland playmaker’s transfer from Racing to Bath after the World Cup.

As he considered the many factors in such a pivotal career decision, Mo’unga was ultimately swayed by the chance to set his family, which includes two-year-old daughter Billie and one-year-old son Marley, up for life.

“It’s a touchy thing when people are going overseas but you can’t hide away from the fact it’s life-changing for me and my family,” Mo’unga told the Herald. “My job as a father and a husband is to provide for my family and put them first in decisions. That’s basically what I’m doing.

“I’ve got a short window to play rugby so it’s taking advantage of that. Japan is a really good fit for me and my family and the age my kids are at. We’re excited to indulge in the culture.”

Richie Mo'unga picks up his son Marley. Photo / Getty

While Mo’unga debuted for the All Blacks in 2017 and has now played 44 tests, only this year did he truly establish his credentials as the first-choice starting No 10.

Mo’unga will be 29, entering his prime from an experience and tactical awareness perspective, when he departs following the World Cup. With Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie weighing their post-World Cup futures, too, the All Blacks’ test-ready depth at first five threatens to be exposed.

New Zealand Rugby’s eligibility rules dictate Mo’unga won’t be available for the All Blacks while in Japan, leaving the game here without one of its most gifted attacking talents.

“Long and hard,” Mo’unga said of pondering walking away from the black jersey post World Cup. “It’s a really tough decision because I feel like I’m starting to get into my groove around how I want to play, how I see myself fit in the All Blacks jersey and within the team. That makes things really difficult. When I weighed up the chance to make some awesome memories with my family and set them up, that decision was easy.

“It is hard, though, because I feel like what I’ve done in the All Blacks jersey is 60-70 per cent of what I can actually give. I feel I’m hitting my strides now and coming into a World Cup year I can do a lot more, so that makes it really tough.”

Richie Mo'unga has locked in the No 10 jersey for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Mo’unga could, potentially, return to New Zealand in mid-2026 and put himself in the frame for the World Cup in Australia the following year by first playing the provincial season. At that point, he will be 32. Yet after three seasons removed from test rugby, there are no guarantees he will play for the All Blacks beyond next year.

“It leaves the options there for me before the 2027 World Cup. I can see where my footy is at. The All Blacks are brutal – one person goes and another steps up. I’m expecting that to happen; for guys to fill the role and immediately stamp their mark on it.

“I could stay in Japan or potentially chase the All Blacks jersey if it’s open and I’m ready for that challenge, but I understand it’s not just going to happen.”

Craig Innes, head of Wasserman Rugby’s operation in Japan, would not confirm Mo’unga’s specific salary but said Japanese League One teams are starting to appreciate the importance of signing world-class players, not only for their ability to claim championships but the appeal they generate as they strive to build fan bases.

“Richie’s deal is a reflection of both his star quality and of course his on-field ability,” Innes said. “It would be fair to say this deal also represents a significant dial change in player remuneration.”

One-year sabbaticals have become commonplace for elite All Blacks but Mo’unga’s extended Toshiba contract signals a shifting of the sands as leading Japanese clubs push to sign players on longer-term agreements. And they are clearly prepared to pay eye-watering sums to lure influential All Blacks.

“The reason for the three years is rewarding the team I go to in Japan and making them understand I’m not just there to clip a ticket and be there for one year and leave again,” Mo’unga said. “I’m going to invest myself in a club and do my best to help them win a championship.

“Going to Japan is a different style of footy but my motivation is still the same in wanting to win and win championships. Three years gives me the best chance to get to know the players and have the influence I know I can.”

Richie Mo'unga wants one more title with the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Mo’unga will join familiar faces at the Todd Blackadder-coached Toshiba, with former All Blacks and Crusaders centre/wing Seta Tamanivalu and Japanese captain Michael Leitch among their squad and one other high-profile New Zealand addition to join in 2024.

Before then, though, he has unfinished business. Mo’unga is six games from notching a century for the Crusaders. Then there’s the matter of contesting the World Cup in France.

“One goal I want to tick off that people might not see as really significant is playing 100 games for the Crusaders. Before I started playing for the Crusaders that was one thing I wanted to do. If I can get that done it will be up there with the greatest achievements in my rugby career.

“The fact this will be my last year with the Crusaders... I’ve never been more motivated going into a season to be in shape, be mentally prepared and do things right and play my best footy in a World Cup year. I’m really realistic about that and where my head needs to be.”

With his long-term future settled Mo’unga praised his agent, former Canterbury and Crusaders first-five turned Wasserman Rugby director Cameron McIntyre, for helping him reach a ground-breaking deal.

“It’s really daunting. It’s a very big decision. You never want to look back with any regrets so having someone like him has been a huge help. I can’t speak highly enough of him and everyone at Wasserman for helping me complete a deal that is truly life changing.”