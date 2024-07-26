A brief look at some of the stand-out moments from the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. Video / Sky Sport

The Olympic flag was flown upside down in a blunder by opening ceremony organisers, who otherwise escaped any major slip-ups alongside the Seine.

Rain-soaked spectators were quick to spot the five rings upside down after the flag was raised aloft after a lengthy and flamboyant show from the French.

The flag had been raised at the Trocadéro after an elaborate scene in which a jockey who is meant to represent Sequana, the goddess of the Seine in the Gallo-Roman religion, carried the flag while riding a mechanical silver horse “galloping” down the riverside. The armour was designed by a young French designer named Jeanne Friot.

The Olympic flag was raised at Place du Trocadero during the opening ceremony.

It had otherwise been an opening ceremony like no other as athletes sailed down the river to the sound of Lady Gaga and more. Despite treacherous conditions caused by the rain, there was barely a foot out of step among the dancers or even a skid from the BMX riders.