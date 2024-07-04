Scott Robertson’s natural exuberance should never be mistaken for a lack of a burning desire to win. He didn’t get to coach the Crusaders to seven titles (five full ones) by banning driving mauls from lineouts and insisting entertainment was more important than victories. He knows that the first thing Kiwi fans will demand from the All Blacks in Dunedin against England is a win.

In the illuminating series of interviews on Sky, Robertson was asked what style of rugby his All Blacks might play. His answer? “The one that wins test footy. The style that’s required on the day. We’re naturally going to play the ball. We’ve got try-scorers. Incredible wingers. Amazing fullbacks. It suits our heritage, our style of play. But we’re also going to be able to...” He paused, then burst into laughter. “Nothing like a good scrum penalty is there?”

A very straight bat

The nearest to a selection surprise in the All Blacks was the choice of the Blues’ Stephen Perofeta ahead of Beauden Barrett at fullback. There is what amounts to a safety net if Perofeta, who has had some injury issues this year, struggles at all. Barrett is on the reserve bench.

What happens up front will be crucial

There’s plenty of shrewd experience, and old-fashioned strength and bulk, in England’s forward pack. Prop Joe Marler, who has been around so long you suspect he may have had a baby dinosaur for a pet when he was a kid, has 94 test caps. Outstanding lock Maro Itoje has 76 caps, while captain Jamie George is a hooker in the Sean Fitzpatrick mould, a sturdy hustler.

It’ll be a huge arm wrestle amongst the forwards in Dunedin. Probably the best break for the All Blacks is the fact the unmovable Tyrel Lomax, who will anchor the scrum at tighthead prop, and lock Patrick Tuipulotu, the steel at the centre of the Blues’ pack, are both fit and ready to play.

England in 2019 at the World Cup, and Ireland in the 2022 series, exposed technical and attitudinal problems in the All Blacks forwards. Advancing the improvements we saw up front at last year’s World Cup will be vital for a New Zealand victory on Saturday night.

How much sting is there for McKenzie?

Damian McKenzie, who his former All Blacks coach Ian Foster used to affectionately refer to as “a bee in a bottle”, gets, at 29, the chance in Dunedin to nail down a permanent role as our test first five-eighths.

He’s been a measured, accurate general for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific, playing with a maturity that wasn’t always such a major part of his game.

Ignore the naysayers who noted that he wasn’t a dominant figure in the final against the Blues at Eden Park. No matter how good a No 10 is, they can’t control a match when the vast majority of clean, front-foot possession is being enjoyed by the opposing team.

Among many intriguing aspects to the test, the match-up at first five between McKenzie and England’s Marcus Smith is the most fascinating. Smith, whose penchant for preferring exciting running to Owen Farrell-style kicking barrages seems to scare some British commentators, has the chance to make England’s No 10 jersey his own. McKenzie, I’d suggest, is in a similar situation with the All Blacks.

Damian McKenzie models the new All Blacks jersey. Photo / adidas

A good measure

When the All Blacks first started heading to play club rugby in Japan, the low level of intensity was a breeze for them. A 1990s All Black told me after his first season in Japan that “I think I could still be playing there when I’m 40”. Times have dramatically changed, and a great yardstick will be how well Ardie Savea adjusts from playing for the Dave Rennie-coached Kobe Steelers to starting at No 8 again for New Zealand.

The TAB expects a walkover

While not quite as decisive as Dublin bookmakers Paddy Power, who paid out on the All Blacks winning the 2011 World Cup final before the match started, the TAB has the All Blacks at $1.17 to win, and England at $4.60. I think the All Blacks will win. I’m not so positive they’re four-to-one favourites.

Rugby in the family

Texts from friends about rugby families kept arriving during the week, especially when the great Black Ferns wing, Portia Woodman-Wickcliffe, announced that the Paris Olympics will be her swansong. Her father, Kawhena, and his brother, Fred, were both All Blacks wings in the early 1980s.

The only All Blacks twins were 1987 World Cup winners, lock Gary Whetton and flanker Alan (A.J.) Whetton.

And in 1961, five Clarke brothers from Morrinsville played together for Waikato against Thames Valley in Te Aroha. All Black Don was the Waikato fullback, Doug was at centre, Brian and Graeme locked the scrum, and All Black Ian propped.