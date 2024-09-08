Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v South Africa: Scott Robertson must stay optimistic after Springboks loss – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
All Blacks have conceded their fourth defeat in a row against the Springboks, 18-12. Video / Sky Sport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Springboks claimed the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2009.
  • The All Blacks have now lost four consecutive tests to their great rivals.
  • Scott Robertson has begun his tenure with three defeats in seven tests.

Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has faced big

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks