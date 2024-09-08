Failing to score a point in the final quarter of their past four tests will haunt the All Blacks on their trek home from South Africa.

Losing hurts. At the elite level, defeats pile on pressure, create cracks, challenge selection and leave little room for further error.

Seven tests into his shaky tenure, this is where Scott Robertson sits after successive losses in South Africa consigned the All Blacks to their worst losing run against the Springboks since 1949.

It’s not the losses but how the All Blacks are losing that’s the major concern.

The All Blacks’ once vaunted mental resilience and leadership is in the spotlight after twice crumbling with the contest in the balance against the Springboks.

Sure, the Springboks are world champions and ranked No 1 for a reason but the All Blacks had their measure for large periods of the last two tense tests.

The All Blacks stretched and stressed the Boks at Ellis Park and Cape Town – only to blow second-half leads on both occasions.

Accuracy and discipline concerns leave lingering frustrations.

Two weeks in a row the All Blacks conceded yellow cards in the final 10 minutes. Two weeks in a row they failed to seize their chances to strike in the final quarter.

Many of the inexperienced All Blacks pointed to the future by standing tall in the 18-12 defeat in Cape Town.

Wallace Sititi celebrated his 22nd birthday with a maiden starting performance that stated he must remain a permanent fixture of the loose forward trio. Tupou Vaa’i produced another coming-of-age effort in the second row. Tamaiti Williams had the better of his opposite at scrum time and threw himself about in a huge shift from the highly promising prop. And Cortez Ratima showed enough to suggest he should have been starting before now.

Scott Robertson has much to ponder after losing twice in South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

The time has also come to strongly consider starting Billy Proctor at centre; and without the injured Caleb Clarke the All Blacks back three is out of kilter.

The worry for Robertson is his senior figures fluffed their lines in the second test by squandering pressure at crucial moments. That included Damian McKenzie’s three missed penalties – his last attempt in front of the poles with eight minutes remaining. Tyrel Lomax’s late yellow card and uncharacteristic errors from Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea while the All Blacks held a one-man advantage also proved pivotal.

In an attempt to counter the Boks bomb squad Robertson overhauled his bench by switching Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara’s experience from starting to the reserves.

With that tactic unable to amend the final-quarter malaise, Robertson must now address the mental fragility of his squad.

Where the Boks’ depth of character and steadfast inner belief crown them comeback kings, the All Blacks keep finding ways to lose.

In the white-hot heat, against the world’s best, the All Blacks were again found wanting.

Last week at Ellis Park the All Blacks were guilty of attempting to protect their 10-point lead which allowed the Boks to storm over the top. In Cape Town it was more the lack of accuracy to convert chances and poor discipline that cost the All Blacks.

Four and six-point defeats to the Boks suggest the All Blacks are not far away from getting it right, but this team demands there is no wriggle room for such frustrating results.

After three losses in their past four tests, Robertson must find a fix for the All Blacks final-quarter failings. And, as the trophies dwindle, he must find it fast.