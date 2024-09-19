Ethan Blackadder’s ongoing hamstring issue allows Robertson to maintain the loose forward trio from the loss in Cape Town.

Wallace Sititi retains the blindside brief after impressing there in his starting debut against the Springboks as Robertson resists the temptation to switch the dynamic 22-year-old to his favoured No 8 role.

“We considered that,” Robertson said. “We know Ardie can play seven and Wallace has played a lot at eight.

“Other than scrums, you’re just playing footy in a lot of ways. For this test, we’ve picked an experienced group that’s played recently together. It’s a sign of respect for the Aussies because we know their score last week is irrelevant.

“The value of Sam Cane’s experience on and off the field,” Robertson said, alluding to the former captain’s value. “His ability to get a high tackle count, be really accurate and slow the opposition ball has been a big factor for us.

“We’re mindful this is his swansong but when does the song stop? He’s in good form, and he’s just what we need.”

Other than Patrick Tuipulotu being kept on ice – Robertson suggested the Blues captain needs another hit-out to regain match fitness – and tighthead prop Pasilio Tosi’s injection on the bench for the injured Fletcher Newell, the remainder of the squad is settled.

No excuses, then, not to lock away the coveted Bledisloe.

In some respects, this week presents a lose-lose scenario for Robertson. The All Blacks are widely expected to win, and win well.

The consistent messaging that they are close to clicking, that all they require are the finishing touches to nail attacking chances must come to fruition against a Wallabies team ranked ninth in the world, emerging from their worst defeat in history.

After three losses from the last four All Blacks tests, such a backdrop evokes a sense of nervousness for Robertson.

While he started at openside flanker in the “game of the century” 24 years ago in Sydney, in his days as a rangy loose forward, Robertson never won the Bledisloe.

In his first dig leading the All Blacks, he will be desperate to flip that script.

“We’ve put in a lot of preparation which gives you the underlying confidence but there’s always a bit of trepidation. That’s the appropriate fear that comes with any contact sport. My job is to get the mindset of the group right.

“There’s always expectations to win the test in front of you but the Bledisloe Cup is something special. It’s got a lot of history, a lot of big moments. The first test, especially in Aussie, they’ve come down to small margins. A little bit of form goes out the window.

“We want to build off what we’ve done but be more ruthless with our actions to finish games, give those passes, kick those goals and nail those little moments. The players and coaches have owned where we can be better.

“You could easily get comfortable in Double Bay but I’ve sorted that out with clear mandates.”

Joe Schmidt’s presence in the Wallabies coaching box – and his ability to devise set moves – is another edge-evoking element for the All Blacks.

“He’ll come up with a couple of third-phase plays you haven’t seen for a while. Sometimes you try to be two steps ahead and he takes you down the wrong alley but you keep your eyes open for anything,” Robertson said.

“He’s got a helluva library in his bank and rugby intellect so full respect to him. It all adds to it.”

Every player, every coach, deals with defeat differently. Some harness the hurt. Others shake off frustrations more easily to focus on specific improvements. Collectively, the All Blacks must prove their South Africa tour reflects growing pains rather than a sign of deeper issues.

Step forward Ardie Savea for the positive team talk.

“I’m the optimistic type,” Savea said. “What a great challenge to show New Zealand that you can take two steps backwards and a couple ahead. That’s like life.

“Sometimes you get knocked down and you get back up. What a way for this team to be a vessel and show how you bounce back and get our feet on the ground again.”

After 21 years of Bledisloe dominance, no All Blacks team wants to cast themselves into the fire of a decider to determine the Cup’s fate.

No All Blacks team wants to contemplate the ignominy of potentially losing the sacred silverware. Those messages have formed the focal centrepiece.

“That’s been part of the week, understanding when New Zealand lost it many years ago and that feeling from those players and not being part of that team that hands it over. That creates that feeling in your gut,” Savea said.

“That’s how we’ve passed that message on to the new boys and giving them a feel for how important it is to us.”

As they seek a result to rectify the Robertson reign, Savea is imploring his teammates to cast aside the pressure to perform and regain their sense of self.

“We’re trying to release the shackles and play. When you see great All Blacks teams play, it looks like they are playing freely. We’re trying to navigate that space.”