It wasn’t just knowledge of rugby’s mechanics and famous All Blacks that impressed Robertson, who said he was taken aback by Johns’ knowledge of the headlines coming out of New Zealand rugby.

In particular, the swirling rumours that All Blacks first-five Richie Mo’unga may cut short his stint in Japan to return to the side have made their way to the rugby league legend’s ear and suddenly it was Robertson who was on the receiving end of the questions.

“He knows all the pivots, you know ‘When are you getting Richie back?’, geez, it’s gone global. It was entertaining.”

Mo’unga signed a three-season Japanese club contract after last year’s World Cup and helped lead the Toshiba Brave Lupus to the domestic title this season.

He is ineligible for the All Blacks until his contract ends and told the Sydney Morning Herald he is “working towards” representing New Zealand at the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Mo’unga was in the crowd when the All Blacks beat England in the first test at Dunedin earlier this year, their first match under new coach Robertson.

The All Blacks head into the first Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney with four changes made to their starting lineup from the side that lost 18-12 to the Springboks in Cape Town.

At fullback, Beauden Barrett returns to the 15 jersey with Will Jordan moved to the wing and Caleb Clarke is over his back injury to assume his spot on the other flank.

The call sees Sevu Reece move to the bench, with Mark Tele’a omitted from the squad entirely.

Ethan de Groot also returns from injury to start at loosehead prop while a second test cap beckons for Pasilio Tosi after he picked up his first against Fiji in San Diego.

