Scott Robertson has made time during his trip to Sydney to catch a wave and pick the brain of oval ball royalty.
The All Blacks coach is known for his love of surfing and said after naming his side for the first Bledisloe test that Bronte beach is a far more hospitable environment than Johannesburg for someone wearing a silver fern.
“You’re walking everywhere and people go ‘Good luck Razor! All the best!’. A few Kiwis have done all right coming around Double Bay and Bronte beach.”
Robertson’s company in the lineup at Bronte was none other than NRL immortal Andrew Johns, one of the finest players to have laced up boots in the 13-man code.
“He knows his rugby, he knows his footy. I was really impressed with him, he loves a standoff or a ten and he knows the details of them. He’s still in love with Carlos Spencer.”