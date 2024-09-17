“I think we should be picking these guys, easy ... it’s about the cattle.

“And if we have these players, we have a Shannon Frizell to pick from, we have Aaron Smith to pick from - the game changes.

“Mo’unga ... you’ve got to pick what’s best for the squad at the current time ... the All Blacks, we have a problem.”

Williams suggests the All Blacks’ strongest back row is one that features Frizell at blindside, Wallace Sititi and No. 8 and Ardie Savea on the openside flank.

“At the highest level, we have some players there that have experience in this space that should be playing, right here right now.”

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Getty Images

Using the Springboks as a yardstick, Williams theorises that the All Blacks could “potentially” have beaten the World Champions in both tests in South Africa had they been able to employ the same selection policy of selecting players from Europe and Japan.

“What’s South Africa doing? Players can come over [from overseas] and they’re still thriving.”

Williams called on Rugby Australia to follow suit, suggesting the likes of Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley could add experience to the Wallabies out of Japan.

The All Blacks first-five jersey vacated by Mo’unga has so far under Scott Robertson been largely worn by Damian McKenzie, but Williams said it should be the 130-test Beauden Barrett should replace the Chiefs playmaker.

In midfield, he would start Anton Leinert-Brown with Rieko Ioane, moving Jordie Barrett to fullback and Caleb Clarke and Mark Tele’a on the wings.

Moving Will Jordan and McKenzie to the bench would “add that spice”, Williams said.

“I would like a real emphasis on this being a 23-man game, that we’re all in this and everyone’s going to get game time ... I’m not happy because I know what the All Blacks are capable of ... You’re telling me Aaron Smith is not a good fit right now?”

Foley agreed and said he felt the All Blacks were missing Smith and his passing game the most.

“The level of the nines now coming in (Cortez Ratima and TJ Perenara), probably just don’t have his ability to control the game. His width of pass and his kicking game is something that they relied on so much,” the former Wallabies five-eighth said.

“When we played against them, off set piece they’d use his pass to get wide, get that go forward through the middle and then they’re on the front foot and they can play width, they can kick on the front foot or they can hurt you.

“So I think they’re probably missing him the most.”



