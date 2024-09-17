Cape Town was the latest example with the All Blacks failing to score at a crucial time in the second half, despite applying sustained pressure while the Springboks were reduced to 14 men.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has consistently maintained his side are creating ample opportunities. For whatever reason, though, the attacking execution is amiss.

Addressing this area, and the issues the All Blacks’ back three endured under the high ball against the Boks, are high on the agenda.

“We’ve been really clear on the process and what part we need to own to finish those opportunities. We felt there were plenty out there,” assistant coach Tamati Ellison said after the All Blacks trained under sun-drenched skies at Leichhardt Oval, the Wests Tigers’ home venue, on Tuesday.

“It’s making sure we complete and build pressure on the scoreboard,” Ellison said. “South Africa play a pressure game with ball in the air so it’s making sure we’re catching enough of those and, when we’re sending kicks, making sure we build pressure on the back of those. That’s been the big part of my wheelhouse.

“There’s a nice bit of edge today. We were getting into it, considering it’s a Tuesday. That’s important. It means the boys are wanting more. It’s important to hold them back and make sure we’re right at the right time.”

Resuming the quest to extend the All Blacks’ 21-year stranglehold on the Bledisloe Cup is guaranteed to present attacking chances. It could, in fact, be a case of famine to feast.

While the Wallabies surely won’t be as bad again, they capitulated to concede 67 points in their last loss in Argentina.

A Saturday afternoon kickoff in Sydney this week with perfect conditions forecast for running rugby; a Wallabies side in the midst of a major rebuild under Joe Schmidt and an expected crowd of over 60,000 should combine to cultivate the ideal platform for the All Blacks to pounce.

Shifting from a physically combative, defensively resilient Springboks side to a traditional Australian style of using space and width should suit the All Blacks, too.

“The Wallabies have a great kick game and apply pressure kicking off nine but in Argentina, they played an expansive brand and moved the ball with some nice shapes,” Ellison said. “We’ll plan for both but compared to the South African DNA, I’m not sure they’ll go that far.”

Ethan de Groot and Patrick Tuipulotu’s respective returns from injury significantly bolster the All Blacks forward pack, after both missed the South African tour.

Rieko Ioane finished training on Tuesday in a red bib, which usually indicates no contact, but Ellison suggested the All Blacks squad is fully available for selection with Ethan Blackadder (hamstring) and Caleb Clarke (back) returning to fitness after missing the Cape Town loss.

“Ethan especially is an energiser out there at training. He was digging into it today so it’s good to see him back running around and it’s great for Caleb, he’s been going really well,” the assistant coach said.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.




