After confronting the Springboks’ golden era head-on, Robertson is fast discovering the demands of the cut-throat test scene. There’s no room to breathe easy. No freedom to find your feet. Expectations to win now while grooming depth is a delicate juggling act.

Three losses from the last four tests is uncharted territory for the perennially successful former Crusaders coach. Moments of acute adversity can spark clarity, though.

That must come in the form of the All Blacks promoting youth.

It won’t be lost on Robertson that, in the heat of the battle against the Boks, youth stood tall.

Tupou Vaa’i, the 24-year-old Chiefs lock, savoured a coming-of-age tour with his presence at the lineout and breakdown shining through at Ellis Park and Cape Town.

In Ethan de Groot’s injury absence, Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams – the recent 24-year-old father – stated his case to retain the starting loosehead role.

Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi – the youngest squad member – produced a compelling performance on his 22nd birthday in the unfamiliar blindside position in Cape Town.

Cortez Ratima, the 23-year-old Chiefs halfback, was another of the young bucks to mostly impress after being promoted to start over TJ Perenara. Cam Roigard, once the 23-year-old returns from injury for the northern tour, is the future at nine but until then, Ratima must start.

The All Blacks are clearly missing Richie Mo’unga but with his return from Japan not on the table until next year, Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta and Harry Plummer are the options to run the cutter for now.

Codie Taylor, with a phenomenal tour from the hooker, and Sam Cane led the charge for the established veterans in South Africa but Robertson must double down on embracing youth and make bold changes to belatedly stamp his mark on the All Blacks.

Seven tests into Robertson’s reign, conservative selections mark his tenure.

Tupou Vaa'i has earned his place in the All Blacks, writes Liam Napier. Photo / Photosport

Sititi was only promoted for the second test against the Boks due to Ethan Blackadder’s latest injury setback. Elsewhere Robertson has favoured Cane and, prior to last weekend, Perenara despite the duo departing New Zealand Rugby at the end of the year.

With ball-carrying punch front of mind, the balance of the loose forward trio has been widely questioned. While he missed three tackles Sititi beat eight defenders to prove he must be retained. And with Cane on the way out, the time has come to start Sititi in his natural No 8 role – and move Ardie Savea to openside. That would pave the way for Blackadder or, perhaps, Scott Barrett to start at blindside flanker in a well-balanced combination.

Peter Lakai, the dynamic 21-year-old Wellington and Hurricanes loose forward, is another powerful and highly promising prospect who should be embraced now. Like Sititi, Lakai is the future of the All Blacks loose forwards.

There’s no such notion as nothing to lose as an All Blacks coach but with evolution needed why wait to harness the future? Investment in game-time exposure will pay off long term.

The same philosophy applies to 25-year-old centre Billy Proctor. After a classy performance that showcased his silky, rounded skills, Proctor hasn’t been sighted since his test debut against Fiji in July.

With the All Blacks attack and midfield misfiring after failing to score a try in Cape Town, Proctor should come into start alongside Hurricanes team-mate Jordie Barrett, with Rieko Ioane pushing out to the wing where he started his test career. That involves a difficult conversation for Robertson but those come with the territory.

The All Blacks back three – Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a and Will Jordan – were badly exposed under the high ball by the Boks to the point it would surprise if that trio starts together again. Later in the year Ireland, France and England are sure to target the All Blacks’ ability to control the air in northern winter conditions which emphasises the need to get the skill composition of back three selection right.

Caleb Clarke’s unrivalled aerial proficiency left a glaring injury-enforced absence on the wing in Cape Town – and as he regains form with Bay of Plenty, Emoni Narawa warrants another chance. Jordan should eventually find form after missing the bulk of this season following shoulder surgery.

Back-to-back Bledisloe Cup battles to bookend an underwhelming Rugby Championship campaign for the All Blacks should, in theory at least, offer the chance to regain confidence before a gruelling end to the year.

It’s not a case of rolling out a Baby Blacks team against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies. Youth can be sprinkled alongside experience. But at the midpoint of the season, with seven tests remaining this year, harnessing the next generation to regenerate depth must be a top priority.

Promoting youth would also allow Robertson to address the All Blacks’ final quarter failings by further reshaping a bench he has minimal faith in after the peculiar use of the replacements in Cape Town where the front row pushed past the 70-minute mark - well into fatigue territory - and lock Sam Darry stayed on the pine.

As the All Blacks search for their identity under a new coaching regime, the time to be bold is now.



