A loss against Argentina in Wellington saw the All Blacks unable to regain their lead in the final stages, before the same absence of last-20 minute points a week later in Auckland – albeit when they were holding a 42-10 lead.
Then, in back-to-back tests against the world champion Springboks, the All Blacks faded in Johannesburg, before firing blanks in Cape Town to surrender the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2009, and the Rugby Championship altogether.
The 29-year-old’s ability to cover both midfield roles, and at a pinch the wing, has seen him as a staple on the All Blacks’ bench, utilised by both Robertson and predecessor Ian Foster as a player to close out games in the dying moments.
And with no shortage of personal experience, Lienert-Brown himself concedes the replacements must stand up to be counted against the Wallabies.
“We’ve had those honest conversations about it,” he said. “We know when the All Blacks are at their best, the bench comes on and finishes off the game.
“The reality is we haven’t. We probably could have iced two games in South Africa, but we didn’t.
“We’re having the right conversations here, the right conversation to have is to acknowledge it, to know we need to be better.
“There’s no shortage of talent coming off the bench. It’s just the way we execute those last minutes.”
Personally, Lienert-Brown would be within his rights to be frustrated at his role on the bench.