All Blacks coach Scott Robertson names his side look to face the Wallabies in Sydney.

All Blacks v Wallabies, Rugby Championship test, 5.45pm, Saturday, Accor Stadium, Sydney

All Blacks v Australia history

Played 177

All Blacks won 124

Australia 45

Drawn 8

All Blacks points 3928

Australia points 2563

The All Blacks have won seven straight against the Wallabies, their last defeat back in 2020. New Zealand’s longest winning streak against Australia is 10. They have played 21 times at Sydney’s Accor Stadium (formerly Stadium Australia, Telstra Stadium and ANZ Stadium) of which the All Blacks have won 13. Australia haven’t beaten the All Blacks at the stadium since 2015. Their last meeting at the stadium was a record 43-5 win for the All Blacks.

The Wallabies are coming off a record 67-27 defeat to Argentina, while the All Blacks have lost three of their past four tests.

All Blacks v Australia line-ups

All Blacks

Team named Thursday, 9am.

Australia

Team named Thursday.

All Blacks v Australia form guide (last five tests)

All Blacks: L, L, W, L, W

Australia: L, W, L, L, W

All Blacks v Australia referee

Karl Dickson of England will hold the whistle. He has been in charge of three All Blacks games previously, all wins for New Zealand (2021 – All Blacks 47 Italy 9, 2022 – All Blacks 42 Ireland 19, 2023 – All Blacks 23 Wallabies 20).

All Blacks v Australia TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.17 Draw: $21 Australia: $4.60

All Blacks v Australia - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Australia, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

The Alternative Commentary Collective will have live commentary from James McOnie & Tony Lyall from 5.45pm on Sky Sport 9 and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.