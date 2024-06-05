Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Cricket World Cup

There are too many Cricket World Cups, and it’s only going to be bad for the game: Alex Powell

Alex Powell
By
5 mins to read
Kane Williamson leads the New Zealand celebrations after winning the World Test Championship in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Kane Williamson leads the New Zealand celebrations after winning the World Test Championship in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.

OPINION

If you’re looking at this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket World Cup