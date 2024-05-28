Lockie Ferguson was a key part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's turnaround. Photo / AP

While the 2024 Indian Premier League season saw all sorts of records shattered - with the bat in particular - the Kiwi contingent will be within their rights to feel they haven’t really scratched the surface of this year’s competition.

Collectively, the nine Black Caps made just 55 appearances between them, with more than half of them condemned to the nets for their two months’ work.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, having Kiwis sitting on the sidelines can’t be heralded as too good, especially given the Black Caps’ lack of warm-up matches at this year’s tournament in the USA and Caribbean.

On the flip side, a key core of players have at the very least been preparing and sharing a dressing room with some of the best T20 players the game has to offer.

Here’s how the Black Caps fared:

Kane Williamson (Gujarat Titans)

Games played: 2, 27 runs at 13.5, high score 26, strike rate 100

Sold for: $386,000 (2022)

Of all the disappointments of Kiwis not playing for their sides, seeing Kane Williamson warm the pine with the Gujarat Titans is the most significant.

Yes, the Black Caps’ white ball captain has never been a player to walk out and hit sixes from the word go. But batting is about so much more than finding the boundary, something Williamson’s record across all three forms of the game proves.

Two appearances out of his side’s 14 - as they finished eighth and missed the playoffs - is a waste for a player as good as the Kiwi skipper.

Fingers crossed Williamson has more of an impact on the World Cup than he’s had on the IPL.

Grade: D

Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals)

Games played: 16, 16 wickets at 27.68, economy 8.30, best figures 3/22

Sold for: $1.6 million (2022)

The only Black Cap to play every available game for his IPL side. Easily the best of the lot for the Kiwis, even if his stats are down on his overall career record.

In total, 15 bowlers took more wickets in fewer games than Boult, but conditions in India have never played into the 34-year-old’s hands.

As has become his trademark, Boult took seven wickets in the first over, as a sign that he’s still got plenty left in the tank - even if most of it will be seen for club instead of country.

Grade: B+

Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings)

Games played: 10, 222 runs at 22.2, high score 61, strike rate 160

Sold for: $350,000 (2023)

This season was always going to be a learning experience for Ravindra, as the youngest Black Cap in this year’s tournament.

His stats don’t really compare to his previous Indian sojourn at last year’s Cricket World Cup, but a change in format, and change in role precipitates that.

Of his 222 runs, 144 of them came in sixes, showing off a power hitting side to Ravindra’s game that we’ve not needed to see so far for the Black Caps.

The best is clearly still to come from the 24-year-old.

Grade: B-

Daryl Mitchell (Chennai Super Kings)

Games played: 13, 318 runs at 28.9, high score 63, strike rate 142.6. One wicket at 70, economy 11.66, best figures 1/18

Sold for: $2.7 million (2023)

Even as the highest run-scorer among Kiwis in this year’s tournament, it’s probably realistic to say that Mitchell underperformed when given his price tag. However, the 33-year-old’s fault didn’t decide how much he was sold for.

So much of Chennai’s success in the IPL since its inception has been based around their top three batters. Of his 13 games, Mitchell batted at No 3 just six times, and even came in as low as No 8 on one occasion.

Still, Mitchell put up better numbers than the likes of South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, and Australia’s Tim David. All up, a solid season for the Kiwi batter.

Grade: B

Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings)

Games played: 3, two wickets at 32, economy 7.11, best figures 1/10

Sold for: $380,000 (2022)

In all honesty, Mitchell Santner did well to even get a game for Chennai this season.

Given the IPL’s overseas player rules, where only four foreigners can play at a time, international spinners rarely command regular spots.

Santner is playing back-up to India’s Ravindra Jadeja, so will always struggle to crack the playing XI.

Still, like we’ve seen for the Black Caps, an economy rate of just over seven is nothing to gawk at, especially as this year’s tournament saw batting records shattered across the board.

Grade: C

Lockie Ferguson (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Games played: 7, nine wickets at 28.33, economy 10.62; best figures 2/23

Sold for: $384,000 (2023)

After missing the first part of the season, Ferguson’s return to the playing XI coincided with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru going on a run to the playoffs after losing their first eight games.

With Ferguson in their side, Bangalore’s record was two wins and six losses. With him, it’s four wins and three losses. While it would be unrealistic to say his inclusion was the turning point, having a bowler of Ferguson’s ability was something Bangalore desperately needed.

Their home ground of the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been a bowler’s graveyard, as evidenced by Ferguson conceding more than 10 runs per over.

But taking the wickets he did at the time he did will hold Ferguson in good stead to pick up another contract in the next mega auction.

Grade: B

Matt Henry (Lucknow Super Giants)

Games played: 4, one wicket at 110, economy 9.16, best figures 1/28

Sold for: $396,000 (injury replacement)

In all honesty, Henry’s place in this year’s tournament, where he came in as injury cover for David Willey, was likely off the back of his red ball form for the Black Caps against Australia.

Of all three formats, T20 is Henry’s weakest, evidenced by one wicket in four games. His skillset of hitting a consistent line and length may be a weapon in test cricket, but leaves him vulnerable against hyper-aggressive batters in the IPL.

Still, Henry is heading to his first T20 World Cup for the Black Caps, and could have a key role to play in tandem with the other fast bowlers.

Grade: D

Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings)

DID NOT PLAY

Sold for: $200,000 (2022)

Sidelined by a broken thumb suffered in February, and hasn’t played since. Did manage to train with Chennai in order to get back to some level of fitness.

Will be key for New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, as the Black Caps’ first-choice wicketkeeper.

Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

DID NOT PLAY

Sold for: $300,000 (2022)

Couldn’t break into a side loaded with power hitters, and ultimately had to settle for running the drinks for the likes of Australia’s Travis Head and South Africa’s Henrich Klaasen.

Another key member of the Black Caps’ World Cup plans, with the bat and in the field.











