While at first glance the Black Caps have selected a strong squad to head to the West Indies and USA for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, one area in particular does leave room for selectors to be left red-faced.

While all 15 names deserve their place in their own right, the travelling squad does not contain a specialist wicketkeeper.

Despite being ruled out of the end of the New Zealand summer and the entire Indian Premier League with a broken thumb, Devon Conway will take the gloves at the top of the order for the Black Caps, come their tournament opener against Afghanistan in Guyana.

On paper, Conway donning the gloves is nothing new for the Black Caps.

Of his 46 T20 Internationals played, the 32-year-old has kept wicket in 30 of them. While he averages 39.35 with the bat across his T20 career, that number increases to 42 when keeping.

What’s more, having Conway at the top of the order and keeping gives room for the Black Caps to play another all-rounder in the No 7 role.

And with the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell and Jimmy Neesham all selected in the 15-man squad, all-rounders will have a huge part to play at this year’s World Cup.

However, the risk of not having a specialist wicketkeeper has bitten the Black Caps in the past.

At the 2022 tournament in Australia, as the Black Caps met Pakistan in the semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Conway dropped an albeit tough chance of opposite captain Babar Azam, first ball.

Babar went on to score 53 from 42 balls, as part of an opening partnership worth 105 with Mohammad Rizwan, which ultimately batted New Zealand out of the game.

While harsh to put the entirety of that defeat on Conway, given the difficulty of the catch, it is evidence that the adage of catches win matches is especially true in the shortest format, and in knockout matches.

Finn Allen will be New Zealand's back-up wicketkeeper in the West Indies and USA. Photo / Getty Images

If you were to ask any bowler around the world who they’d want behind the stumps, 10 times out of 10 they’d say the better gloveman, as opposed to the better batter.

When you take into account the role that spin will play at this year’s World Cup, given the slow, low surfaces on offer, having the best keeper on offer will be vital for any side wanting to contend.

Two years on, though, that risk is still worth taking.

In the Black Caps’ 2-2 series draw with Pakistan this month, the pair of Tim Seifert and Tom Blundell both kept wicket across the five-match series.

But with the balance of the squad considered, coach Gary Stead and chief selector Sam Wells will again chance their hand.

Former England international James Foster’s presence as fielding coach for the tournament is a huge boost, given the fact the 44-year-old is regarded as one of the finest specialist wicketkeepers the nation has ever produced, and there to aid New Zealand’s glovemen when called upon.

“Devon Conway is our number one choice over there,” said Stead. “We’ve got back-up from Finn [Allen] as well, and back-up from Glenn Phillips if required.

“We felt there was enough cover on hand. Obviously, if Devon Conway was ruled out and didn’t make fitness, Tim Seifert comes back into thinking.”

For context, the pair of Conway [thumb] and Allen [back] have both been selected under respective injury clouds.

Conway has already been ruled out of the IPL for Chennai as he continues to rehabilitate his thumb, while Allen withdrew from the side to face Pakistan.

But with more than a month to go until the Black Caps open their tournament on June 8, Stead is hopeful both players will return to full fitness in time.

“[Conway’s] over in India at the moment,” he continued. “He’s with CSK doing some training over there.

“He’s back batting and had a couple of keeping sessions. He’s progressing as we hoped.”

“[Allen’s] not 100 percent right now. Let’s hope that he’s got time on his side to come right.

“We’re very hopeful in the team we’ve selected. The injury time frames put them in the frame to be there at the start.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



