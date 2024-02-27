The Prime Minister tried his hand at cricket at the Black Caps and Australia reception at Premier House in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

In a last-minute blow to the Black Caps’ lineup, opener Devon Conway will be sidelined for the upcoming Test against Australia, set to kick off at the iconic Basin Reserve in Wellington tomorrow.

Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls has been called up to the squad, providing batting cover and adding depth to the team’s lineup. Nicholls, known for his Test experience and versatility in multiple batting positions, will join the squad in Wellington for training this morning.

The decision to exclude Conway comes on the heels of additional scans conducted in Wellington yesterday, revealing damage to his left thumb. Fans and the team alike anxiously await a detailed assessment of the injury and a final diagnosis, pending further medical consultations later in the week.

Conway, who suffered the thumb injury while wicket-keeping during the second T20I at Eden Park on Friday night, expressed his disappointment at missing such a crucial match. Coach Gary Stead shared his sentiments, acknowledging the significance of Conway’s absence.

“It’s disappointing for Devon to be ruled out on the eve of an important match,” Stead remarked. “He’s a class player batting at the top of the order for us, and I know he was really looking forward to this series.”

Stead expressed optimism about having Nicholls back in the lineup, stating, “It’s nice to have a player of Henry’s calibre to call on. He has plenty of Test experience and covers a number of positions in our batting order.”

Yesterday, Neil Wagner, the fiery Black Caps paceman and fan favourite, decided to end his 64-test career, making his exit after the Test series against Australia starting Thursday.

The 37-year-old will not be part of the starting XI for the first test and will be released from the squad ahead of the second test in Christchurch.

Wagner will wrap up his career ranking fifth on New Zealand’s list of top test wicket-takers, boasting 260 wickets at an average of 27. His impressive strike rate of 52 is surpassed only by the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee (50) among New Zealanders with over 100 test wickets.

Wagner said the decision was not easy and it had been “an emotional week” but it was clear it was the right time to move on.

“It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of playing test cricket for the Black Caps and am proud of everything we’ve been able to achieve as a team.

“The friendships and bonds built over my career are what I’ll cherish the most and I want to thank everyone who’s played a part in where I am today.

“My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I’ve ever wanted to do was what was best for the team - I hope that’s the legacy I will leave.

“I’d like to thank my wife Lana for her support in helping me be the man I am today and for helping bring our two little girls Olivia and Zahli and our boy Josh into the world.

“I’m looking forward to one final week in camp and will be doing everything I can to help prepare and support the boys.”