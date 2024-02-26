The Prime Minister tried his hand at cricket at the Blackcaps and Australia reception at Premier House in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon faced a few balls from Black Caps quick Neil Wagner last night during a game of backyard cricket at a reception for the New Zealand and Australian cricket teams at Premier House ahead of their test starting on Thursday.

Image 1 of 19 : Pat Cummins of Australia and Tim Southee of New Zealand are welcomed at Premier House. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Luxon managed a few swings and misses before connecting to block a yorker, but then fell to the next ball from Wagner – a sneaky slower ball that snuck between bat and pad before taking the off stump.

Chris Bishop, Sports Minister and self-confessed cricket tragic, fared a little better, rolling his arm to take a wicket then smashing one to the boundary before retiring.

The Black Caps face Australia in a two-test series beginning at the Basin Reserve in Wellington before they meet again in Christchurch on March 8. New Zealand are regrouping after a 3-0 defeat in the T20 series against Australia, facing their old foe for the first time in a test match since 2020.