White Ferns v West Indies result: New Zealand hold nerve to advance to T20 World Cup final

Fran Jonas celebrates a wicket. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns have defended 128/9 to beat the West Indies, who made 120/8 in reply after their 20 overs to advance to the T20 World Cup final.

Amelia Kerr’s two wickets for just 13 runs off her four overs were crucial, particularly the dismissal of Deandra Dottin for 33 who had taken the West Indies to a winnable position.

One of New Zealand’s finds of the tournament has been Eden Carson, she yet again delivered for her nation taking three wickets.

Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu and Fran Jonas also all took wickets as the White Ferns, with by no means a mammoth total in the bank, fought to send themselves to a remarkable T20 World Cup final.

It was Bates and her opening partner Georgia Plimmer who set a solid foundation for New Zealand with their opening stand, reaching scores of 26 and 33 respectively before wickets fell at regular intervals and the next highest score was Isabella Gaze with 20.

The White Ferns managed to scrap their way to 128/9 and there would have been a feeling in the New Zealand dressing room that they had left themselves a little short against a West Indian batting lineup packed with power.

But the Ferns too took regular wickets and appeared to take control of the fixture before Dottin carved 33 from 22 including three sixes to put the West Indies right back in the contest.

Kerr’s dismissal of Dottin was the moment the Ferns retook that control and from there the West Indies fell short despite a valiant 14 from eight balls by Zaida James who was eventually bowled by Bates.

Player of the Match Carson said it was self-belief that got New Zealand across the line.

“A bit emotional, but really proud of the girls. When Deandra Dottin was pummelling us, the girls believed. We really had to defend another low total. Tried to get early wickets against them, and to get early wickets against them really helped us. We saw how they bowled, bowled a bit more back-of-a-length.”

The White Ferns advance to play South Africa in the final, who sensationally beat six-time champions Australia in their semifinal.

The final is on Monday 21 October at 3.00am NZT.

