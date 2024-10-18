Fran Jonas celebrates a wicket. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns have defended 128/9 to beat the West Indies, who made 120/8 in reply after their 20 overs to advance to the T20 World Cup final.

Amelia Kerr’s two wickets for just 13 runs off her four overs were crucial, particularly the dismissal of Deandra Dottin for 33 who had taken the West Indies to a winnable position.

One of New Zealand’s finds of the tournament has been Eden Carson, she yet again delivered for her nation taking three wickets.

Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu and Fran Jonas also all took wickets as the White Ferns, with by no means a mammoth total in the bank, fought to send themselves to a remarkable T20 World Cup final.

It was Bates and her opening partner Georgia Plimmer who set a solid foundation for New Zealand with their opening stand, reaching scores of 26 and 33 respectively before wickets fell at regular intervals and the next highest score was Isabella Gaze with 20.