O’Rourke and Sears made their mark on the test scene during the recent home summer and earned their first national contracts in July.

O’Rourke, 23, impressed with 11 wickets in his first two outings, including the best match figures by a New Zealander on test debut (nine for 93 v South Africa in February). On the other hand, Sears debuted in the second test against Australia in March and claimed four wickets in the second innings.

As for Bracewell, he returns after missing most of the past 18 months with an Achilles injury, followed by a broken finger in February. The all-rounder played in the white-ball tour of Pakistan in April and was part of the recent T20 World Cup in the West Indies. Bracewell’s last test was in March last year against Sri Lanka in Wellington where he claimed five wickets.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said it was exciting to welcome back Bracewell and have O’Rourke and Sears for their first overseas test assignments.

“It’s always great when young guys force their way into squads through performance, and I know Will and Ben are really looking forward to the challenges of test cricket in the subcontinent.

“Michael’s had to show plenty of resilience to rehabilitate his injuries and force his way back into the Black Caps across all three formats. His all-round skills and ability to take the ball away from the left-hander make him a great asset, especially on what we expect will be turning wickets in India and Sri Lanka.”

Test captain Tim Southee will be joined by his new-ball partner Matt Henry, while Tom Latham will continue as vice-captain. However, Stead acknowledges Southee may not play every test in Asia.

“Test tours to the subcontinent can ask some really tough questions of pace bowlers due to the nature of the pitches and the heat and humidity,” he said. “While we’re going over with an open mind around conditions, there is an understanding that all our bowling options may be needed across the different tests.

“Tim and I have discussed this, and the need during these overseas tours to balance the workload of the pace bowlers, including himself, to ensure the team is best served.”

The upcoming ICC World Test Championship matches against Sri Lanka are crucial for the Black Caps’ chances of securing a spot in the finals. They sit in third place on the championship ladder behind Australia and India.

“We know how important the points in Sri Lanka will be to our chances of pushing for a finals spot in England next year,” Stead said. “We managed one win from the two-test series in challenging conditions in Bangladesh last December and are keen to build on that.

“The whole squad is looking forward to test their skills in the longest form of the game in the subcontinent.”

Kyle Jamieson has been left out of the squad for their upcoming tour while he recovers from a back injury.

The coaching staff for the tour will be led by Stead, with Luke Ronchi serving as the batting coach. Former Pakistan player and coach Saqlain Mushtaq will rejoin the Black Caps as the bowling coach for the three away tests. James Foster, too, will be returning as an assistant coach, having previously worked with the team at the last two ICC Cricket World Cups.

The test squad is set to depart for India on September 4. Before their departure, the New Zealand-based players will attend a camp at Lincoln University from August 14 to 16.

Black Caps test squad

Tim Southee (c)

Tom Blundell (wk)

Michael Bracewell

Devon Conway

Matt Henry

Tom Latham (vc)

Daryl Mitchell

Will O’Rourke

Ajaz Patel

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitchell Santner

Ben Sears

Kane Williamson

Will Young