“There’s a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the Black Caps bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket.”

Jacob Oram talks to his team during a New Zealand A training session held at John Davies Ova in March. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps next play a one-off test against Afghanistan, starting September 9 at Greater Noida, India, but Oram won’t officially start until October 7.

Oram’s international career spanned 11 years, during which he played 33 Tests, 160 ODIs, and 36 T20Is, featuring in three ICC ODI Cricket World Cups and four T20 World Cups. He transitioned into coaching in 2014 as the bowling coach for New Zealand A. In 2018, he became the White Ferns bowling coach, supporting the team until the end of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in 2021.

Last summer, he was appointed head coach of the Central Hinds, leading them to their first Dream11 Super Smash final since 2016. He has also served as the Northern Warriors assistant coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and as the bowling coach for Mumbai Indians Cape Town in the SA20.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Oram was “a great operator” and brought a unique skill set to the role.

“His career as a player and his experiences as a coach speak for themselves. He brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for him and we’re looking forward to having him join the group full-time.”