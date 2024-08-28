Former Black Caps allrounder Jacob Oram has been named the national side’s bowling coach.
Oram, who has 229 international caps, joins the Black Caps staff after supporting the team as a bowling coach during last year’s Test tour to Bangladesh, February’s T20I series against Australia, and the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. He succeeds Shane Jurgensen, who vacated the role in November.
In a statement, Oram said he was “really excited” to be involved with the Black Caps again.
“To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour.
“The recent opportunities I’ve had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I’m excited to continue that work in the coming seasons.