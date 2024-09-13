Farcical scenes emerged from Greater Noida on day two as ground staff tried in vain to ready the outfield. Photo / Photosport

The news cricket fans have been dreading, yet expecting, has been delivered.

The one-off test between the Black Caps and Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India has been called off due to a sodden outfield - without a single ball being delivered.

“It is still raining in Greater Noida and due to frequent rains, the 5th and final day of Afghanistan vs New Zealand test has been also called off by the match officials,” said an official message from the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

With rain falling overnight and the previous four days being washed out, officials have made the call early on day five to cancel the test.