Black Caps v Afghanistan: One-off test abandoned without a ball being bowled

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Farcical scenes emerged from Greater Noida on day two as ground staff tried in vain to ready the outfield. Photo / Photosport

The news cricket fans have been dreading, yet expecting, has been delivered.

The one-off test between the Black Caps and Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India has been called off due to a sodden outfield - without a single ball being delivered.

“It is still raining in Greater Noida and due to frequent rains, the 5th and final day of Afghanistan vs New Zealand test has been also called off by the match officials,” said an official message from the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

With rain falling overnight and the previous four days being washed out, officials have made the call early on day five to cancel the test.

After day four was washed out, broadcaster Andrew Leonard was not optimistic about the prospects of play on day five.

“The scale of rainfall has made it absolutely impossible for cricket today. We are going to come back on day five just in case, but the reality is there will be absolutely no prospect of play.”

It marks just the eighth time in test cricket’s 147-year history that a test has been abandoned in that fashion due to weather, with New Zealand previously involved in two of those in 1989 and 1998 against Pakistan and India respectively.

In a bizzare twist, Cricinfo have reported that a trophy presentation would still take place following a media session with the team’s head coaches.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board had issued a statement late last night that the head coaches of both the teams will address the media at 9am today, which will be followed by a trophy presentation.”

The Black Caps now head to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, then will be returning to India for a highly anticipated three-Test series before heading home to host to England in a three-Test series.


