While New Zealand did eventually appear just before 12:30pm local time, Afghanistan never left their team hotel.

And as it hit 3pm local time, the decision was made to cut any losses and hope for an improvement on day three.

Should play get underway on Wednesday, there would be a maximum of 294 overs (98 per day) to try and force a result - provided no more time is lost.

That appears unlikely, though, with more rain forecast over the coming days.

Despite having hosted a handful of ODIs and T20s as Afghanistan’s home ground, the one-off test was to mark the Greater Noida Sports Complex becoming India’s latest venue to stage the purest format.

Unable to play in their home country, Afghanistan have also seen “home” matches hosted in the Indian cities of Lucknow and Dehradun. Neither of those venues were available for this test, with both hosting local Twenty20 tournaments.

Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium was also mooted as a possible venue, however that is currently being prepared to host India’s second test against Bangladesh from September 27.

Groundsmen prepare to cover the field before the start of the one-off test between the Black Caps and Afghanistan. Photo / Photosport

But given the 63km between Greater Noida and Delhi - home to a healthy Afghani community - it was reportedly decided by Afghanistan that the venue would be acceptable to stage the one-off test there.

As seen over the last few days, the lack of quality facilities has been all the example needed as to why the ground hasn’t previously staged a test match.

In fact, so unacceptable were the conditions, Sunday (NZ time) saw Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran slip in fielding practice.

That injury has seen him scratched from this test - if play does go ahead - and Afghanistan’s ODI series against South Africa later this month.

After day one’s abandonment, an Afghanistan official told ESPN that the team will consider no longer playing home matches in Greater Noida.

This test is the first for the Black Caps on this tour of the subcontinent.

All up, New Zealand are scheduled for six tests, with two in Sri Lanka and three in India to follow this one.

But while all five of those count towards the World Test Championship, this one-off encounter does not, due to the fact Afghanistan - along with Ireland and Zimbabwe - are not included in the standings.

This test is scheduled to be Afghanistan’s 10th since their introduction into the format, provided any play is able to take place over the coming days.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



